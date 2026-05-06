Punjab blasts trigger war of words: Mann blames BJP, saffron party hits back

The twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar on Tuesday night triggered a war of words in Punjab, with chief minister Bhagwant Mann alleging the incidents are part of the BJP’s “election preparedness” in the state that goes to the polls early next year.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the Shukrana Yatra in Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The first explosion occurred around 8pm near the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar, where an improvised explosive device (IED) left on a parked scooter shattered windows and damaged a traffic signal. This was followed three hours later by a second blast in Amritsar’s Khasa area, where two motorcycle-borne individuals allegedly hurled a grenade at the boundary wall of an army camp, causing a tin shed to collapse. While no casualties were reported, the proximity of the blasts to sensitive military and paramilitary installations has sent the state’s security apparatus into high alert.

Addressing the media after launching his four-day Shukrana Yatra at Anandpur Sahib, Mann claimed the BJP uses fear and communal polarisation as political tools, stating that such incidents occur wherever the party wants to fight elections. “This is the style of BJP. Get riots done, get blasts done, and bring instability; this is their style of contesting polls,” the CM said, adding that the twin explosions intended to create panic and disturb Punjab’s peaceful atmosphere. Referring to previous political rhetoric, Mann alleged that BJP leaders had indicated that “after Bengal, it is Punjab’s turn,” asserting that attempts were being made to create instability. However, he maintained that the Punjab government would not allow any force to disrupt the state’s harmony, downplaying the incidents as “minor blasts” intended to spread fear.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP launched a sharp counter-offensive, with national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu slamming the CM’s remarks. Chugh alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government is “hand-in-glove with anti-national forces,” stating that while the CM is busy with “political theatrics and stunts,” the entire state is in a panic. “Two quick blasts close to the BSF and Army quarters reflect a complete collapse of the AAP government simply because the Bhagwant Mann-Kejriwal duo is more into political stunts, leaving the border state to the mercy of terrorist forces. Earlier, about a dozen grenade attacks on Punjab Police offices didn’t wake up Bhagwant Mann. Now targeting central defence forces raises more questions,” Chugh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP launched a sharp counter-offensive, with national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu slamming the CM’s remarks. Chugh alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government is “hand-in-glove with anti-national forces,” stating that while the CM is busy with “political theatrics and stunts,” the entire state is in a panic. “Two quick blasts close to the BSF and Army quarters reflect a complete collapse of the AAP government simply because the Bhagwant Mann-Kejriwal duo is more into political stunts, leaving the border state to the mercy of terrorist forces. Earlier, about a dozen grenade attacks on Punjab Police offices didn’t wake up Bhagwant Mann. Now targeting central defence forces raises more questions,” Chugh said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police chief contradicts CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police chief contradicts CM {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, however, contradicted the chief minister’s political narrative, stating that initial probes suggest a deeper conspiracy involving Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

After visiting the blast site in Amritsar, the DGP said that a cross-border terror module, orchestrated by ISI-backed handlers based in Europe—specifically Portugal and Germany—appears to be behind the recent surge in activity.

According to the police, these foreign handlers use social media to radicalise local youth and provide financial incentives to execute low-intensity blasts designed to spread terror. The DGP said that the explosives and tactical guidance originated from across the border, aimed at dismantling the state’s internal security framework.

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also weighed in, calling the blasts a matter of serious concern but describing the CM’s statement as “even more worrying.” Jakhar noted the clear disconnect between the DGP’s findings and the CM’s rhetoric. “While the Punjab DGP is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI, the chief minister, driven by politics, is making irresponsible statements. His remarks reflect panic and fear of losing his chair,” Jakhar said. He suggested that Mann should stop worrying about his political position and instead allow the police to do their actual job rather than using them to keep track of MLAs.

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Opposition leaders criticised the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for intelligence failure. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for the chief minister’s resignation, citing a “total collapse of intelligence,” while leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa warned that such instability threatens the state’s economy and public confidence. Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla described the Khasa explosion as a “grave concern for national security” that exposes critical weaknesses in the border district’s safety net.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

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