Punjab: Body found on railway bridge in Phillaur

Body of a man in his mid 30s was found on a railway bridge in Phillaur on Sunday, police said.

A cop said that information was received regarding a body on a railway bridge. “When we reached the spot, a man was found dead, whose body has been sent to the civil hospital for 72 hours so that the family of the deceased could be contacted. No address proof has been found on the body, making it difficult to identify the deceased,” he added.

