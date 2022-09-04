Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Body found on railway bridge in Phillaur

Published on Sep 04, 2022 11:31 PM IST

No address proof has been found on the body, making it difficult to identify the deceased, police said

Body of a man in his mid 30s was found on a railway bridge in Phillaur on Sunday, police said. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Body of a man in his mid 30s was found on a railway bridge in Phillaur on Sunday, police said.

A cop said that information was received regarding a body on a railway bridge. “When we reached the spot, a man was found dead, whose body has been sent to the civil hospital for 72 hours so that the family of the deceased could be contacted. No address proof has been found on the body, making it difficult to identify the deceased,” he added.

