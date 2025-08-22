Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Punjab: Body of man who swept away in seasonal rivulet found in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 05:14 am IST

35-year-old slipped and fell into the gushing water on Wednesday evening, but efforts to rescue him went in vain.

A 35-year-old resident of Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur district got washed away in swollen choe (rivulet) near Hargarh when he went on Wednesday evening. The body was found entangled in a tree on the banks of the choe a few kilometers from the drowning site.

On Thursday morning, the body was spotted along the banks of the choe near Khalwana
Local residents said Baljinder Singh and his two friends had gone to see the rivulet that was in spate when he slipped and fell into the gushing water. His friends raised the alarm after which some villagers dived in the water to rescue him but in vain.

On Thursday morning, the body was spotted along the banks of the choe near Khalwana. It was retrieved with the help of divers and sent to the Hoshiarpur civil hospital.

