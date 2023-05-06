Jalandhar bypoll: Beware of Cong & AAP’s designs: Punjab BSP chief warns SC community

Punjab Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party president Jasbir Singh Garhi on Saturday urged Dalits to beware of the designs of the Congress party which was trying to woo them by forming Bahujan Committees even while it had opposed Dalit icons –BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. The Punjab BSP leader also condemned the “anti-dalit attitude” of the Aam Aadmi Party government. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, the Punjab BSP chief said that the Congress party had consistently conspired against Ambedkar and had fought tooth and nail to deny special privileges to Scheduled Castes, for which the Dalit icon fought his entire life.

“Congress party had openly stated in 1946 that it would not let Baba Saheb be elected from anywhere in India forcing Ambedkar to seek election from Bengal which he won. Subsequently, the Congress party pitted Baba Saheb’s personal assistant against him and ensured the great leader’s defeat,” he asserted.

He added that similarly when Kanshi Ram died in 2006, the Congress party was in power at both the Centre and the state. “Despite this, the Congress party did not observe even one day of mourning for the great soul”, he added.

The Punjab BSP leader also condemned the anti-dalit attitude of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He said the AAP government ignored the Scheduled Caste community while advertising posts for 178 law officers. “The government even admitted in court that it had not given any reservation to SC candidates because the latter did not possess the mental faculties needed for this job,” he alleged. He alleged that the AAP government had also halved the strength of the Scheduled Caste Commission and was still discriminating against SC children viz-a-viz the post-matric scholarship scheme.