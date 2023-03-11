Punjab budget: Education gets 12% boost, focus on infrastructure development

Health and education - the two social sectors-- which have been the thrust areas of the political discourse of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ever since its inception, were the key focus of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for the year 2023-24 as well. Both the key social sectors linked with the common man witnessed an increase in their outlay.

The proposed outlay for the education sector, comprising primary and higher education, is ₹17,072 crore, an increase of 12%, as compared to the last year. A sum of ₹615 crore has been kept for technical education, an increase of 6% as compared to last year.

In the 2022-23 budget, the government increased the outlay of education by 16.27%.

The finance minister did not announce major new schemes in the education sector, and the thrust has been given to carry forward the previous announcements of the government, including setting up of ‘Schools of Eminence’ for which ₹200 crore have been earmarked for improving the infrastructure of these schools.

“In the field of school education, ‘Schools of Eminence’, which were mentioned in my last speech, are soon to be a reality. Our boys and girls would compete with the students at expensive private schools and would feel proud to be a product of these schools of eminence,” the finance minister said.

The only new scheme announced for higher education outlay includes professional coaching for employment and soft skill and communication training. However, no allocation has been made for the scheme.

Under these schemes, coaching on professional lines would be provided to students by establishing dedicated employability coaching centres, the finance minister announced.

The finance minister also announced that under Phase-2 of Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the state would set up six centres for enhancing quality and excellence under the aegis of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, at a cost of ₹70 crore.

The finance minister said Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and Punjabi University, Patiala, were establishing entrepreneurship hubs in partnership with foreign universities and institutes of national importance that would help in the publication of socially and industrially relevant research projects and patents. A sum of ₹116 crore has been set aside for the same.

A budgetary outlay of ₹231 crore has been kept for employment generation and skill development, which is 36% higher than the last year.

Health sector gets 11% hike, state to get two new med colleges

Chandigarh Health has witnessed an increase in budget outlay, with the finance minister announcing ₹4,781 crore, an increase of 11% over last year.

The finance minister announced the launch of a special project for strengthening all secondary health care institutions – community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and district hospitals in the state.

“Not only a major facelift will be given to these hospitals, but also a special recruitment drive would be carried out to fill the 363 vacant posts of medical officers (specialist) and 470 posts of medical officer (general). ₹39 crore has been proposed for the same,” the finance minister said in his speech.

The government has already approved the establishment of seven new mother and child hospitals (MCH) at the cost of ₹43 crore and for the up-gradation of five old MCH wings at a cost of ₹37 crore.

“Our government’s mission, as unveiled during the last budget, is to strengthen the basic pillars of society, i.e. education and health. It is heartening to know that over 10.50 lakh people received free treatment in Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) since their opening,” the finance minister said.

Outlay of medical education cut

This year, the outlay for medical education has been decreased to ₹1,015 crore as compared to last year’s allocation of ₹1,033 crore. In his speech, the finance minister talked about setting up two medical colleges in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, which are being built with the help of Central assistance.

New announcements for health

₹40 crore

For running and upgradation of drug management facilities and centres

₹17 crore

For procurement of PET scan & SPECT CT machines for Homi Bhabha Cancer Centre

₹61 crore

For new 24-hour emergency response services

