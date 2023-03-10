Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab budget: FM announces 10,523cr for police to ensure law and order

Punjab budget: FM announces 10,523cr for police to ensure law and order

ByRavinder Vasudeva
Mar 10, 2023 02:09 PM IST

₹40 crore allocated to strengthen counter-intelligence wing, ₹64 crore for modernising police forces and ₹30 crore to fight cyber crime

Faced with criticism on the law and order front in the border state of Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday proposed to increase the budget allocation for police by 11% in the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to last year.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (right) with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema before the budget was presented in the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (right) with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema before the budget was presented in the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Also read: Punjab FM presents 1,96,462-cr budget, 26% increase in outlay

Presenting the budget in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said in order to ensure law and order is maintained, a sum of 10,523 crore has been allocated. “Some evil forces are always looking for opportunities to disturb peace and order in our border state. Attempts in the past were successfully combated by our brave police forces. I, on behalf of my government, warn the enemies of Punjab to fall in line else our government shall destroy them from the root,” he said.

An outlay of 40 crore in FY 2023-24 was proposed to strengthen the counter-intelligence wing and 64 crore was earmarked for modernising police forces.

In order to strengthen the security infrastructure in the border districts, an initial allocation of 40 crore will be provided for the installation of CCTV cameras in areas close to the border besides adequate lighting provisions and buying high-end vehicles for better monitoring.

“The latest threat being faced by the world is cyber warfare and crimes. Our government will modernise the cyber crime set-up. I propose an initial allocation of 30 crore in FY 2023-24 to help them combat cyber crime,” Cheema said.

The finance minister also proposed an allocation of 33 crore for buying land for police lines, police stations and other police offices and 10 crore for the construction and renovation of police complexes and buildings.

A special assistance of 26 crore is proposed in FY 2023-24 for aiding the Police Housing Corporation for repaying loan undertaken from HUDCO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out