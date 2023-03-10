Punjab budget: FM announces 10,523cr for police to ensure law and order

Faced with criticism on the law and order front in the border state of Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday proposed to increase the budget allocation for police by 11% in the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to last year. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (right) with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema before the budget was presented in the assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Presenting the budget in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said in order to ensure law and order is maintained, a sum of ₹10,523 crore has been allocated. “Some evil forces are always looking for opportunities to disturb peace and order in our border state. Attempts in the past were successfully combated by our brave police forces. I, on behalf of my government, warn the enemies of Punjab to fall in line else our government shall destroy them from the root,” he said.

An outlay of ₹40 crore in FY 2023-24 was proposed to strengthen the counter-intelligence wing and ₹64 crore was earmarked for modernising police forces.

In order to strengthen the security infrastructure in the border districts, an initial allocation of ₹40 crore will be provided for the installation of CCTV cameras in areas close to the border besides adequate lighting provisions and buying high-end vehicles for better monitoring.

“The latest threat being faced by the world is cyber warfare and crimes. Our government will modernise the cyber crime set-up. I propose an initial allocation of ₹30 crore in FY 2023-24 to help them combat cyber crime,” Cheema said.

The finance minister also proposed an allocation of ₹33 crore for buying land for police lines, police stations and other police offices and ₹10 crore for the construction and renovation of police complexes and buildings.

A special assistance of ₹26 crore is proposed in FY 2023-24 for aiding the Police Housing Corporation for repaying loan undertaken from HUDCO.

