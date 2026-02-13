Punjab: Bus services resume as contractual employees call off strike

In a major relief to commuters, contractual workers of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC on Thursday called off their strike after talks with government officials. Commuters stranded at the Ludhiana bus stand on Thursday before the strike was called off. (Manish/HT)

A member of the Contract Workers’ Union said they had been assured by the government officials that union members who were apprehended during the agitation last November would be released.

The contractual employees went on strike on Wednesday protesting against the non-release of union members and also privatisation of bus service through the kilometre scheme.

The strike had hit bus services across Punjab, with around 8,000 workers from 27 depots staying away from duty. The disruption caused severe inconvenience to passengers, who were forced to rely on private buses for travel.

Swastik Dabla, a passenger at the Patiala bus stand travelling to Malerkotla, said, “In the fight between employees and the government, it is the passengers who have to suffer without any fault of theirs. The government should have made alternative arrangements for thousands of stranded passengers at bus terminals.”

Sandeep Singh, who was travelling from Patiala to Amritsar, said, “Even after waiting for hours, there was not a single government-run bus for Amritsar. This is sheer harassment.”

The protesting employees, however, maintained that the government was responsible for the inconvenience caused to people.

Union leaders said several workers were detained in November in cases registered in Sangrur and Patiala following protests against government policies. More than two months later, the arrested employees remain in jail. They claimed over 20 members were booked under non-bailable sections, while 34 were terminated from service.

PRTC Contractual Employees’ Union state vice-president Harkesh Vicky said the protest had been suspended for the time being after the authorities agreed to reinstate employees terminated in November.

Union leaders said employees had already begun returning to duty and the entire fleet would be fully operational by Friday morning.