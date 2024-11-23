Menu Explore
Punjab bypoll: Cong’s Kuldeep Dhillon wins Barnala, rebel factor costs AAP dear

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 23, 2024 01:31 PM IST

Rebel factor does AAP’s Harinder Singh Dhaliwal in. While Dhillon won 28,254 votes, AAP’s Harinder Singh Dhaliwal got 26,097 votes, and AAP rebel and Independent candidate Gurdeep Singh Batth bagged 16,899 votes.

Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon won the Barnala assembly segment, defeating AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal by 2,157 votes, said officials.

Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon won the Barnala assembly segment on Saturday, defeating AAP’s Harinder Singh Dhaliwal by 2,157 votes.
Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon won the Barnala assembly segment on Saturday, defeating AAP’s Harinder Singh Dhaliwal by 2,157 votes.

In the multi-cornered contest, Dhillon secured 28,254 votes, while Dhaliwal got 26,097 votes.

BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon secured 17,958 votes, while AAP rebel and Independent candidate Gurdeep Singh Batth secured 16,899 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Govind Singh Sandhu got 7,900 votes.

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

