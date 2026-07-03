Punjab cabinet approves amendments to land pooling policy

The Punjab cabinet has approved amendments to the existing land pooling policy governing benefits for landowners, besides introducing several additional relief measures.

Eligible landowners will also receive one priority tubewell connection, while farmers participating in the policy will be eligible for allotment of plots at preferential locations, the spokesperson said.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday evening.

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The amendments enhance the residential and commercial plot entitlements for landowners while also approve several changes to the oustee policy to address the concerns and practical difficulties being faced by stakeholders.

“Under the revised provisions, landowners opting for the residential and commercial category will continue to receive a residential entitlement of 1,000 square yards per acre, while the commercial entitlement has been enhanced from 200 square yards to 210 square yards per acre. Those opting only for the residential category will now receive 1,630 square yards per acre, up from 1,600 square yards, while the commercial entitlement for commercial category projects has been enhanced from 800 square yards to 840 square yards per acre,” an official release said.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Oustee Policy under which landowners whose one acre of land is acquired will be entitled to a 200-square-yard plot, those whose acquired land is above one acre and up to 2.5 acres will receive a 300-square-yard plot, while those whose acquired land exceeds 2.5 acres will be entitled to a 500-square-yard plot, the spokesperson.

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet gave nod to a special letter of intent provision for small farmers and extended the validity of the Sahuliyat Certificate from two years to four years. Besides this, original landowners allotted developed plots under the policy will not have to pay stamp duty or other charges at the time of registration or execution of the conveyance deed. Alternatively, they may avail the benefit of stamp duty exemption while purchasing land anywhere in Punjab up to the value calculated on the collector rate of the acquired land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet gave nod to a special letter of intent provision for small farmers and extended the validity of the Sahuliyat Certificate from two years to four years. Besides this, original landowners allotted developed plots under the policy will not have to pay stamp duty or other charges at the time of registration or execution of the conveyance deed. Alternatively, they may avail the benefit of stamp duty exemption while purchasing land anywhere in Punjab up to the value calculated on the collector rate of the acquired land. {{/usCountry}}

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Eligible landowners will also receive one priority tubewell connection, while farmers participating in the policy will be eligible for allotment of plots at preferential locations, the spokesperson said.

Addressing a press conference, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Punjab government held discussions with landowners and other stakeholders regarding the existing policy and approved the amendments after considering their suggestions and concerns. “Under the residential and commercial option, the residential entitlement will continue to remain 1,000 square yards per acre, while the commercial entitlement has been increased from 200 square yards to 210 square yards per acre. If a landowner opts only for a residential plot instead of the commercial option, the residential entitlement has been increased from 1,600 square yards to 1,630 square yards per acre,” he said.

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