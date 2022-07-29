Punjab cabinet approves Custom Milling Policy for 2022-23 kharif season

Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave nod to “The Punjab Custom Milling Policy for kharif 2022-23” for converting the procured paddy into custom milled rice and delivery of the same to Food Corporation of India (FCI) through rice mills of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers headed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann in its meeting here. This policy has been prepared for getting the paddy procured by state procurement agencies (Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup and PSWC) converted into custom milled rice and its delivery into central pool. As per the policy, the rice mills will be linked to the procurement centres in time as per the purchase centre allotment list issued by the department and the paddy will be stored at the eligible rice mills as per their entitlement and agreement executed between the state agencies and the rice millers.

After the meeting, Mann said the government has brought transparency by using technology to track the delivery and storage of custom milled rice. “It will be a digital policy. GPS will be fitted in trucks carrying paddy, photos taken and their timings recorded to track their movement. Trucks will be allowed into shellers only if their data and timings match,” he told reporters after the meeting.

The kharif marketing season (KMS) 2022-23 will start from October 1, 2022, and the procurement of paddy will be completed by November 30. The paddy so procured will be stored in eligible rice mills situated in the state. The policy stipulates that the rice millers will deliver the due rice of paddy stored up to March 31, 2023.

PSPCL action plan on distribution system gets nod

The cabinet also approved action plan of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for adoption and implementation of ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ (RDSS). The implementation of RDSS will strengthen the distribution system, improve the operational efficiency and financial viability of PSPCL as well as quality and reliability of power supply to consumers. This action plan worth ₹25,237 crore includes works pertaining to distribution infrastructure, metering and information technology.

The cabinet also gave its consent to ink MoU with Nudge Life Skills Foundation (NLSF) for a period of 27 months. It will help in providing direct feedback and support to the administrative departments, thereby enabling them to steer systems reforms through departmental or sub-departmental initiatives in area of technological integration, process innovation, data management, collaborations, strengthen programs and others.

Nod to relaxation in quality norms for moong procurement

Also, ex-facto approval was given to relax the quality norms fixed by Government of India for purchase of moong (green gram) so that Markfed, the state nodal agency, is able to procure more and more Moong at minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,225 per quintal with relaxed norms under the state pool. The farmers whose produce does not meet the relaxed quality parameters and have to, therefore, sell it in the open market till July 31, 2022, will be paid up to maximum ₹1,000 difference per quintal. The State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) was also approved.

Special remission for life convicts

The cabinet also gave approval for sending the case of special remission to convicts/ life convicts confined in jails of Punjab to commemorate 400th parkash purab of Guru Teg Bahadur. It also gave consent for sending the case for seeking special remission and release of the convicts confined in the jails of state on August 15, 2022, to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of India being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. After the nod of the state cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission cases will be submitted to Punjab governor under Article 161 of the Indian constitution.