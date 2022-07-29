Punjab cabinet approves Custom Milling Policy for 2022-23 kharif season
Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave nod to “The Punjab Custom Milling Policy for kharif 2022-23” for converting the procured paddy into custom milled rice and delivery of the same to Food Corporation of India (FCI) through rice mills of the state.
A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers headed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann in its meeting here. This policy has been prepared for getting the paddy procured by state procurement agencies (Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup and PSWC) converted into custom milled rice and its delivery into central pool. As per the policy, the rice mills will be linked to the procurement centres in time as per the purchase centre allotment list issued by the department and the paddy will be stored at the eligible rice mills as per their entitlement and agreement executed between the state agencies and the rice millers.
After the meeting, Mann said the government has brought transparency by using technology to track the delivery and storage of custom milled rice. “It will be a digital policy. GPS will be fitted in trucks carrying paddy, photos taken and their timings recorded to track their movement. Trucks will be allowed into shellers only if their data and timings match,” he told reporters after the meeting.
The kharif marketing season (KMS) 2022-23 will start from October 1, 2022, and the procurement of paddy will be completed by November 30. The paddy so procured will be stored in eligible rice mills situated in the state. The policy stipulates that the rice millers will deliver the due rice of paddy stored up to March 31, 2023.
PSPCL action plan on distribution system gets nod
The cabinet also approved action plan of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for adoption and implementation of ‘Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme’ (RDSS). The implementation of RDSS will strengthen the distribution system, improve the operational efficiency and financial viability of PSPCL as well as quality and reliability of power supply to consumers. This action plan worth ₹25,237 crore includes works pertaining to distribution infrastructure, metering and information technology.
The cabinet also gave its consent to ink MoU with Nudge Life Skills Foundation (NLSF) for a period of 27 months. It will help in providing direct feedback and support to the administrative departments, thereby enabling them to steer systems reforms through departmental or sub-departmental initiatives in area of technological integration, process innovation, data management, collaborations, strengthen programs and others.
Nod to relaxation in quality norms for moong procurement
Also, ex-facto approval was given to relax the quality norms fixed by Government of India for purchase of moong (green gram) so that Markfed, the state nodal agency, is able to procure more and more Moong at minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,225 per quintal with relaxed norms under the state pool. The farmers whose produce does not meet the relaxed quality parameters and have to, therefore, sell it in the open market till July 31, 2022, will be paid up to maximum ₹1,000 difference per quintal. The State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) was also approved.
Special remission for life convicts
The cabinet also gave approval for sending the case of special remission to convicts/ life convicts confined in jails of Punjab to commemorate 400th parkash purab of Guru Teg Bahadur. It also gave consent for sending the case for seeking special remission and release of the convicts confined in the jails of state on August 15, 2022, to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of India being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. After the nod of the state cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission cases will be submitted to Punjab governor under Article 161 of the Indian constitution.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
