Punjab cabinet approves hike in Ashirwad Scheme aid from 21,000 to 51,000

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in financial assistance under the Ashirwad Scheme, earlier known as Shagun Scheme, from ₹21,000 to ₹51,000 per beneficiary for the marriage of women belonging to low-income families and directed to clear all pending dues.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh through video conferencing. The cabinet was informed that payments under the scheme till December 2020 were already cleared, a government spokesperson said.

The increase will come into effect from July 1. This is the second hike in the scheme amount by the present government which enhanced the aid from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000 after it took over in 2017. At that time, the cabinet had also decided to make payment directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The chief minister clarified that the scheme was also applicable to Muslims girls aged 18 or above along with scheduled caste, Christian, backward class/caste, economically weaker section families, and daughters of widows of any caste. The Dalit widows/divorcees are also entitled to the benefit at the time of their re-marriage.

The latest increase will benefit 60,000 girls or women, putting an addition burden of ₹180 crore on the state exchequer, the spokesperson said.

Ensure prompt lifting of grain: CM

Reviewing the wheat procurement, the CM directed all procurement agencies to ensure prompt lifting of the grain and timely payment to farmers through the newly introduced direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.

Principal secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) KAP Sinha informed the CM that the issue of shortage of gunny bags had been sorted out. Few instances of shortage were reported in some mandis earlier as the Union government had allocated fewer bales, he said.

But there was no shortage of bags after the permission for use of good quality used bags arranged by arthiyas was obtained from the Centre on April 18, , the cabinet was informed.

The CM expressed satisfaction at smooth procurement amid the challenges faced by the state due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture laws, the initial opposition of arthiyas to DBT, scarcity of labour and shortage of gunny bags amid the pandemic.

Unauthorised telecom towers regularised

The cabinet also decided to regularise all unauthorised telecom towers installed between December 5, 2013 and December 7, 2020. It decided to extend the scope of provisions in section 2.0 (I) (a) of the Telecom Guidelines issued on December 7, 2020 for the purpose.

The spokesperson said the regularisation would be subject to fulfilling of conditions in clause 1.4(I)(a) of the Telecom Guidelines, along with one-time payment of ₹20,000.

Former chief secretary’s death condoled

The cabinet also condoled the death of former state chief secretary YS Ratra. It placed on record its appreciation for “Ratra’s service and contribution” to Punjab, with the CM remembering him as a “competent civil servant and a fine gentleman”.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan described Ratra as an upright officer with the highest integrity.

