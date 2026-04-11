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Punjab cabinet clears life term for ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Punjab cabinet approves life imprisonment for sacrilege under Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Act, 2008; also greenlights solar lights for villages and Men’s Asian Champions Trophy.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 06:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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: The Punjab cabinet on Saturday cleared a stringent amendment to the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, introducing life imprisonment to ensure strict punishment for ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege).

The Punjab Cabinet led by CM Bhagwant Mann announces life imprisonment against sacrilege. (HT File)

The Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced on Monday during a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. A spokesperson for the chief minister’s office (CMO) said: “Several incidents of beadbi in the past have deeply hurt public sentiments and caused unrest. While Sections 298, 299, and 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, address such matters, they do not prescribe sufficiently stringent punishments to serve as a strong deterrent.”

The CMO added that the AAP government determined that legal measures were required to safeguard the sanctity of the holy scripture and promote communal harmony. The proposed legislation stipulates enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, for those found guilty of committing sacrilege against Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji.

The estimated expenditure for the tournament is 25.4 crore. The funds will be used for the event and upgrading hockey stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali to meet international broadcasting and playing standards.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet clears life term for ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet clears life term for ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib
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