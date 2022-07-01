Punjab cabinet committee formed to expedite job regularisation Bill

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to constitute a three-member cabinet committee, comprising finance minister Harpal Cheema, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and jails and mines minister Harjot Singh Bains, to remove all legal hurdles for passing a new Bill to regularise the services of eligible contractual employees.

Announcing this on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha, the CM said that the state government is fully sensitive towards the need for regularising the services of employees working on contract, ad-hoc, daily wages, work charge and temporary basis. However, he said, a law framed for this purpose in 2016 is sub judice and another one drafted in 2021 is still waiting for the Punjab governor’s nod.

The CM said that the government has set its wheels in motion for which the cabinet in its meeting held during the day gave the nod to a draft of the new Bill in this regard. He said the cabinet committee will examine the legal feasibility of this draft in due consultation with the advocate general, and a foolproof fresh bill will be drafted to provide relief to such employees.

The CM further said that the state government will not hesitate to convene a special session of the state assembly for introducing the new Bill, as it was the top priority.