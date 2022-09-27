Punjab cabinet decisions: Panchayats to be exclusive owner of common village land

The Punjab council of ministers on Monday gave approval to amend the provisions of the village common lands (regulation) Act 1961, thereby giving ownership rights of jumla mustarka malkan land (common village land) to the village panchayat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann chaired the meeting here on Monday.

As per the amendment in Section 2(g) of the Act, the management and control of the land reserved for common purposes of a village will lie with the gram panchayat.

Lands entered in the column of ownership of record of rights as Jumla Malkan Wa Digar Haqdaran Arazi Hassab Rasad”, “Jumla Malkan” or “Mushtarka Malkan” shall be shamlat deh within the meaning of this section.

Incentives for bio-fuel units

To check the stubble burning menace, the cabinet also approved an amendment in the industrial and business development policy, 2017 and detailed schemes and operational guidelines, 2018, for bio-fuel projects by extending incentives to the standalone bio-fuel units, provided they install boilers based on paddy straw as fuel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The amendment will also facilitate the production and supply of ethanol for blended petrol programme, and attract investments in the state for manufacturing of bio-fuel. The spokesperson added that the technology for use of boilers based on paddy straw is still evolving, so in such cases where units are not able to install boilers based on paddy straw as fuel, the quantum of incentive shall be reduced by 50%.

Amendment in telecom guidelines for 5G network

Amendments in telecom infrastructure guidelines 2020, in line with the amendment in rules 2021 of Indian Telegraph right of way rules 2016, were also approved by the cabinet. This would facilitate setting up of overground telecommunication infrastructure, including setting up of small cells on existing street infrastructure in the state, and guidelines for regularisation towers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nod to amendment in Punjab GST Act 2017

The cabinet gave a go ahead to amend the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017 with an aim of enabling ease-of-doing business in the state and facilitating taxpayers, helping to streamline provisions relating to refund and rationalising those related to furnishing of return.

Proposal for bulk drug park at Bathinda withdrawn

The cabinet withdrew the proposal for setting up a bulk drug park at Bathinda over the site of thermal plant, proposed by the previous Congress party government. This land can be used for citizen-centric projects, like housing or a modern residential complex, a hotel or commercial projects and other projects like plastic park and solar power projects. The state government had submitted a proposal in October 2020, however, after more than a year-and-a half, the project is waiting for Centre’s nod.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Excise department services rules amended

The cabinet amended Punjab excise and taxation commissioner department (Group-A) Services, Rules, 2014, thereby reducing the existing departmental exams from existing seven to five. It also gave nod to the annual administrative report of the department of hospitality, Punjab for the year 2021-22.