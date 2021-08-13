Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab cabinet meet on Aug 16

It will be the first cabinet meeting since the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Amid factionalism in the state Congress, the Punjab cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday after a gap of nearly eight weeks.

The meeting will take place through video conference on August 16, according to a government order. It will be the first cabinet meeting since the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief which was preceded by a tussle during which some cabinet ministers and MLAs were critical of the chief minister in public.

Though the agenda of the cabinet meeting is yet to be circulated, a new Bill that seeks to earmark a part of the state budget for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes in proportion to their population in the state is likely to be taken up for approval. On July 29, Amarinder had given the go-ahead for putting the new Bill before the state council of ministers to the pave the way for its enactment in the next session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The government also plans to bring an ordinance for establishment and incorporation of a private university coming up in Mohali which is likely to be taken up in the meeting for approval. The cabinet may also decide the date for convening the monsoon session of the state assembly.

