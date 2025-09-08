Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 05:04 am IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Mohali, has convened a meeting of the state cabinet on Monday to review the flood situation, relief measures and rescue operations

Chandigarh :

The cabinet meeting will be held at the CM’s residence at 12 noon, with Mann joining it from the hospital bed through video conferencing, according to official sources.

The CM was admitted to the hospital on Friday evening due to exhaustion, and a low heart rate.

An urgent policy on allowing farmers to excavate and sell the flood-deposited sand from their fields is likely to be discussed at the meeting. Earlier, a cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday evening was cancelled by Mann, as he felt unwell.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Cabinet meeting on Sept 8, CM Mann to join from hospital
