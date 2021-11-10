Punjab cabinet meeting: Sand, gravel per cubic feet price cut from 9 to 5.50

In a major decision, the Punjab cabinet led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday approved the Punjab State Sand and Gravel Mining Policy, 2021 to cap the sand and gravel price at ₹5.50 per cubic feet to make it available to people at affordable rates.

The sand and gravel will be provided to the public at this rate at mining sites, including loading charges. As per the earlier policy, this rate was ₹9 cubic feet at the pit head. The royalty rate of ordinary clay and ordinary earth has been also been slashed from ₹10 per tonne to ₹2.5 per tonne in public interest, according to the new policy announced by the chief minister at his press conference after it was approved by the state cabinet. Channi had Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has repeatedly talked about illegal sand mining, by his side, besides several other ministers.

Sidhu, whose relations with Channi have been tense ever since the latter took over the reins of the Congress government, congratulated him for the sand and gravel mining policy and rate, but also stressed the need to go further to augment the state’s resources. “I have been advocating that the rate of sand should be fixed. I have been saying that the day the rates are fixed, the mafia will die,” he said.

The PPCC chief said he wanted to take it forward with stockyard (for sand and gravel). “There is nothing called the sand mafia. It is the transport mafia. Sand goes in trucks and if it goes in government trucks from the stockyard then it can be checked,” he said giving the example of a state where government corporations manage sand and liquor. He also assured his “110 per cent” cooperation to the CM and all others.

According to the new mining policy, the land owner or possessor can dispose of ordinary earth extracted/ removed during the levelling of their agriculture fields up to three feet. “Removal of any minor mineral by the land owner/panchayat is allowed for meeting their land-filling requirements and for their bona-fide requirements, including religious and development activities,” according to an official release.

It said these activities do not require any rent, royalty or permit fee and no permit is required. “These activities not to be hindered by the officials and contractors without any valid reason and disciplinary action will be initiated if any official or contractor is found guilty,” the chief minister said, promising prompt action in such instances.

Dedicated toll-free number will be made available to the consumers to register their complaint regarding rates, if ever charged more than prescribed ones.