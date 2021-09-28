Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana resigns ‘in solidarity’ with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hours after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post, state minister Razia Sultana also submitted her resignation in solidarity with Sidhu, just two days after being sworn-in as a cabinet minister on Sunday. The resignation came following a meeting between Sultana and Sidhu.

She called Sidhu a “man of principles” and also said that he is “fighting for Punjab,” news agency ANI reported.

In her letter to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sultana said, “I, Razia Sultana, hereby resign as cabinet minister, Punjab in solidarity with Sh Navjot Singh Sidhu, PPCC president and millions of Congress workers across the state. I will continue to work for the party as a worker in the best interest of Punjab.”

Further, she also thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi “for their countless blessings on me and my family in our hours of need.”

Earlier in the day, another protege of Sidhu, state Congress treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, also resigned from his post, in solidarity with the cricketer-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, Sultana’s husband Mohd Mustafa, a former IPS official and advisor of Sidhu, hailed her decision to resign. In a tweet he said that he was proud of her “principled decision” to resign in the best interest of Congress and its leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi.

Chief minister Channi, in a press meet earlier in the day, said that he had no information about Sidhu's resignation and said that he had "full confidence and faith" in Sidhu.

Amid the ongoing political developments, former chief minister Amarinder Singh, with whom Sidhu recently had a fall out, called Sidhu an “unstable man.” In a tweet immediately after Sidhu’s resignation, Singh said, “I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab.”

When asked about his arrival at the national capital, the former CM said that he was there to vacate the Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab CM in Delhi and also said that he was not there to meet any politicians, amid speculations about his meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Sidhu, who had quit his post on Tuesday afternoon, wrote to Sonia Gandhi in which he said that he could never compromise on the welfare and future of Punjab. In his letter, he said, “The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”