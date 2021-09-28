Amarinder Singh reaches Delhi, says ‘not here to meet any politician’

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, amid political churning in the state, where Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of Congress' state unit.

Shortly after arriving, Singh told reporters at Delhi airport that he has come to the national capital to vacate Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab CM in New Delhi.

"I am not going to meet any politician here," news agency ANI quoted Amarinder Singh as saying.

He also took a jibe at Sidhu, calling him an "unstable man". "I had said that he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is an unstable man, he won't stay for long and the same happened," said the former Punjab CM. Singh had attacked Sidhu on Twitter too when the news of Sidhu's resignation emerged.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister on September 18 amid a bitter public feud with Sidhu. This is first visit to Delhi after quitting the post. Before that, Singh made a number of rounds to the national capital to meet the top brass of the Congress party which stepped in to end the infighting and present a united front ahead of assembly elections in Punjab.

Part of the plan devised by the high command to calm the tempers in Punjab was to elevate Sidhu as chief of the party's state unit despite opposition from Singh. The top leaders also called a meeting of the Congress legislature party without informing Singh, who was then the chief minister.

The two-time chief minister then decided to quit the post just hours before the CLP meeting and later said at a press conference that he felt humiliated. Singh announced that he would keep his political options open and exercise it at the time of his choosing.

Though Singh has said that he is not going to meet any politician during his two-day stay in Delhi, there is speculation that a meeting with to leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including home minister Amit Shah, is planned.

A meeting on Wednesday between Shah and the former Punjab CM has not been ruled out. "The meeting will be scheduled when he (Capt) seeks one," said a person aware of the details.