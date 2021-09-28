Sidhu resigns, Amarinder in Delhi: Top 5 Punjab developments you need to know

Turmoil in Punjab Congress continued after a brief lull on Tuesday as Navjot Singh Sindhu, the newly appointed Congress chief in the state, resigned from his post. The situation was furthermore exacerbated as former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who vacated his post for Charanjit Singh Channi, said he is visiting Delhi. The former chief minister said that he is keeping his political options open and expressed his disappointment with the Congress leadership.

Here are top 5 developments you need to know:

1. Amarinder’s Delhi trip: The former Punjab chief minister is set to begin a two-day trip to Delhi and there are speculations that the Congress veteran may meet the BJP senior leadership. His media advisor Raveen Thukral confirmed that these are indeed speculations and shared a tweet saying that ‘too much is being read’ into his visit to New Delhi. A BJP functionary familiar with the developments told HT that a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and Captain Amarinder Singh will happen once the latter seeks one but the possibility of it happening cannot be ruled out.

2. Sidhu’s resignation: Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was among the main detractors of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and was also assigned as Punjab party chief, resigned from his post two months after his appointment. People familiar with the developments told HT that Sidhu was unhappy because he was not made the chief minister of Punjab. He wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and said that he ‘cannot compromise on Punjab’s future and welfare’

3. Rana Gurjit Singh’s return: Sidhu was also disappointed with Rana Gurjit Singh’s return to the Punjab cabinet. There was some controversy around the inclusion of Kapurthala MLA Gurjit Singh Rana into the cabinet as several Congress leaders wrote to the high command asking them to drop him. Rana Gurjit Singh represents Kapurthala and was a minister in the Amarinder government but resigned after 10 months in 2018 was earlier removed for his alleged connection to the sand mining auction.

4. Turmoil on the day portfolios were assigned: Punjab’s new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi assigned portfolios to his newly inducted ministers on Tuesday, hours before Amarinder and Sidhu made moves which may make the Congress uncomfortable ahead of the polls next year.

5. Amarinder vs Sidhu: The former chief minister of Punjab took a shot at his detractor before leaving for Delhi in a tweet. Reacting to Sidhu’s resignation from his post, Amarinder Singh said that his remarks regarding the ‘unstable’ nature of the former Punjab Congress chief remains valid. “I told you so… He is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” Singh said in a tweet before beginning his Delhi trip.