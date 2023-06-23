Cabinet sub-committee orders social audit of all panchayats

A cabinet sub-committee comprising finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday directed the rural development and panchayat department to conduct social audit of all panchayats of the state by December 2023 and make the findings public.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File photo)

The cabinet sub-committee gave these directions during a meeting with the Khet Mazdoor Union at Punjab Bhavan here. It asked the department to make videography mandatory during the bidding of panchayat lands. Directions were also issued to constitute a three-member committee under joint development commissioner Amit Kumar to investigate the matters related to the bidding of panchayat land for Scheduled Castes. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days after investigating issues related to Patiala and other districts.

The sub-committee also issued instructions to the ADCs (development) of all districts to resolve the pending complaints related to the Scheduled Castes at the earliest. During the discussion on issues related to MGNREGA, Cheema asked the department to send a copy of the rules related to MGNREGA to all sarpanches and panchayat members. He said it should be ensured that no job card is issued to a person below 18 years of age.

