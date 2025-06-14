Punjab: Campaign launched in Hoshiarpur to highlight unsung social contributors

The district administration has launched a new initiative titled “Chadhda Sooraj” to provide a shared platform for citizens and civil society organisations working to bring positive change at the grassroots level. Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Ashika Jain (HT File)

Deputy commissioner Ashika Jain said the campaign aims to identify and support individuals and groups contributing silently across sectors such as environment, health, education, animal welfare and social justice. “This digital platform will connect changemakers and offer them broader visibility and support to scale their work,” she said.

“It will motivate young people to take initiative at the local level, tackle civic or climate challenges, and respond in times of crisis. This way, it will help them grow personally and create strong, responsible, and inspiring leadership in society”, Jain added.

Individuals and organisations are invited to share their contributions by sending photos, videos, or stories of their work to the district administration’s WhatsApp number 7380090643 or through the official Facebook page of “Chadhda Sooraj”.