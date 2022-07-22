Punjab: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal in Faridkot
The bodies of four members of a family that had been missing since June 11 were recovered from a car in the Sirhind Feeder Canal in Faridkot on Friday.
Also read: Muktsar police to question Bishnoi in 2020 murder case
Bharamjit Singh, 36, an employee of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot, his wife Rupinder Kaur, 35, their 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were missing for more than a month after they went to Amritsar to visit Golden Temple on June 11.
The car was spotted by a passerby on Friday after it became visible as the water level in the canal receded.
The car was fished out from the bottom of the canal and bodies of the family were found in their car.
On June 15, Rupinder’s father Mahinderpal Singh lodged a missing complaint after which an FIR was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC against unidentified persons. Mahinderpal had told police that Rupinder had told him over phone that the family was returning to Faridkot from Amritsar. “But after that her mobile phone was switched off and when we tried to call our son-in-law his phone was also switched off,” he said.
Deputy superintendent of police Jasmeet Singh said that the cause of death was being investigated.
“The bodies are badly decomposed and will be sent for post-mortem,” he added.
-
Karnataka CM celebrates Droupadi Murmu's win in presidential election
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee beat the opposition's Yashwant Sinha and emerged victorious in the presidential election. Bommai was later also seen distributing sweets at the Jagannath Bhavan to celebrate Murmu's win.
-
LG seeks CBI probe into Delhi govt’s liquor policy; Kejriwal calls case ‘fake’
Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into the Delhi government's excise policy, 2021-22, flagging procedural lapses in its implementation which he suggested were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals “at the highest echelons of the government”, people familiar with the matter said.
-
'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP reacts after Delhi L-G's latest order
After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
-
Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts
In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.
-
PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district
Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics