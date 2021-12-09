Punjab Civil Service officer’s car snatched at gunpoint in Mohali

The car of a Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer was snatched at gunpoint in Mohali on Wednesday night.

Rajesh Tripathi, the additional secretary of information technology, was returning to his official residence at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 from Phase 11 in Mohali when the incident occurred on the road dividing Sectors 86 and 87.

Investigating officer Amrik Singh said the incident happened at 10.45pm when the officer was driving back alone in his Maruti Ertiga. On reaching the dividing road in Sectors 86 and 87, four men in a Maruti Swift car waylaid him, he said, adding that three men stepped out of the car and pointed a pistol at him. They asked him to get down from the car and drove away in it.

The investigating officer said a resident outside whose house the incident took place took Tripathi to the police station. “We are checking the CCTV footage and are hopeful of arresting them soon,” Amrik Singh said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons at Sohana police station.