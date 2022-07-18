Punjab CM allots districts to ministers for implementation of welfare schemes

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted districts to cabinet ministers in order to ensure implementation and monitoring of welfare schemes and ongoing development works in the state.

The CM said on Sunday that ministers will ensure that the benefits of the people-centric and growth-oriented government schemes are percolated to the people. The move is seen as a step to take the percolation of government and its policies and programs deeper into the public domain.

CM nominated finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as in-charge of Patiala, higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Amritsar and Tarn Taran), social security minister Baljeet Kaur (Bathinda and Mansa), PWD minister Harbhajan Singh (Ferozepur and Moga), food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand has been (Ludhiana), rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Gurdaspur and Pathankot) and transport minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar (Sangur).

Similarly, revenue minister Brahm Shankar will oversee districts Rupnagar and Mohali, jails minister Harjot Singh Bains (Hoshiarpur) and housing and urban development minister Aman Arora (Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar), local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Jalandhar), defence services minister Fauja Singh (Faridkot and Fazilka), health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauremajra (Malerkotla and Barnala) and tourism minister Anmol Gagan Mann (SBS Nagar).

Mann said these ministers will also ensure prompt redressal of the grievances of people along with giving impetus to development in these districts as his government is committed for well being of the people and progress of the state adding that no stone is being left unturned for it.