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Punjab CM announces 57cr for road overhaul in Attari

The Punjab chief minister said areas long neglected despite their strategic location along the Pakistan border will now see focused investment, improved connectivity and renewed economic activity

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a budget of 57.80 crore for the overhaul of 121 roads spanning 137 km in Amritsar’s Attari.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering in Amritsar on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in the border assembly constituency, the chief minister said areas long neglected despite their strategic location along the Pakistan border will now see focused investment, improved connectivity and renewed economic activity.

Highlighting relief for border farmers, he said, “Due to the concerted efforts of the AAP government, the Government of India has ordered the shifting of fencing to within 300 metres of the international border with Pakistan, giving major relief to farmers. This will allow cultivation on lakhs of acres of land without restrictions.”

Mann added, “Farmers in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur will benefit immensely. SDMs have been directed to conduct surveys so that the 300-metre area can be properly demarcated for timely implementation of this decision.”

The AAP government, on the other hand, had taken several pro-people initiatives in every sector due to which complete transformation had been witnessed, he said.

“The tax money of people belongs to the state and it is being judiciously spent on the welfare of the people. People’s money is coming back to people through development, schools, hospitals and roads,” the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers clashed briefly with police after being stopped from approaching the venue to meet the chief minister.

The protesters, mobilised by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, were seeking to raise concerns over wheat procurement delays. Farmer leaders alleged pushing and jostling by police during the scuffle, in which leader Sarwan Singh Pandher was reportedly roughed up.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM announces 57cr for road overhaul in Attari
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