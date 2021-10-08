Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM bats for solar power
chandigarh news

Punjab CM bats for solar power

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said solar power, being cost effective and a clean and green source of energy, would go a long way in ensuring a healthy environment
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has floated two tenders to procure 500 MW solar power. (Bloomberg)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:07 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to explore clean and green sources of energy at competitive prices.

Chairing a meeting on power sector issues with PSPCL officials, the Punjab chief minister (CM) said that solar power, being cost effective and reliable besides a clean and green source of energy, would go a long way in ensuring a healthy and pollution-free environment.

PSPCL chairman-cum managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad told the CM that the corporation has floated two tenders to procure 500 MW solar power.

While 250 MW is planned to be procured from solar power projects located anywhere in India with a ceiling tariff of 2.5/kWh, the remaining 250 MW would be purchased from projects in Punjab with a ceiling tariff of 2.7/kWh.

The CMD said the move will meet the rising demand of power in the state and simultaneously develop and promote renewable sources of energy.

PSPCL, reportedly, is also working on an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited for developing 140 MW solar power projects on vacant land at its 66kV substations.

Briefing the CM about coal shortage at thermal plants in the state, the CMD said that the situation is similar across India due to limited production by Coal India Limited. “All possible avenues are being explored to supply uninterrupted and quality power to the people of the state,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
