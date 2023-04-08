Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt offices to function from 7.30am to 2pm in summer

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2023 04:03 PM IST

Punjab government offices will operate from 7.30am to 2pm during summer months, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The move is aimed at saving electricity and ensuring efficiency. Mann claimed the decision was the first of its kind in India and could save the peak load of 300MW to 350MW in summer.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced new office timings for government offices in the state from May 2 to July 15.

The offices will function from 7.30am to 2pm during summer.

Announcing this in a video message, Mann said this decision is aimed at saving electricity and ensuring efficiency in government offices.

“According to the electricity board, this will save peak load of 300MW to 350MW in summer. With this, employees will get ample time to spend with their families and they will provide timely services for those who visit their offices,” Mann said.

The chief minister claimed this is the first time in India that the timings of government offices are being changed to save electricity. “Many foreign countries change their timings by one hour every six months to utilise the sunshine more and save on power,” he said.

