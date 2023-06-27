Pind-Sarkar milni to boost devp work in villages, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that on the lines of ‘Kisan Sarkar Milni’, the state government will now organise ‘Village (Pind) Sarkar milni’ to boost the development works.

According to the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kisan-Sarkar milni has already proved useful for resolving the issues faced by farmers, and Pind-Sarkaar milni will go a long way in the holistic development of the villages. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairing a meeting here, the CM said that these milnis will be organised at district headquarters in the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions of the state in which the panchayats will apprise the officers about the development works to be started in their villages. Mann asked the rural development and panchayat department to make elaborate arrangements for the event.

“These milnis will be organised twice a week in the Malwa region of the state and once a week in Doaba and Majha regions and will help in the resolution of petty issues of the villages that are pending for a long time,” he said, adding that the government will also take views of the panchayats that had taken path-breaking initiatives to develop their villages on scientific lines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the CM, Kisan-Sarkar milni has already proved useful for resolving the issues faced by farmers, and Pind-Sarkaar milni will go a long way in the holistic development of the villages. On the occasion cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Balkar Singh were also present.