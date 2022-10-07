Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks farmers to support fight against stubble burning

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government is making all-out efforts for paddy straw management to curb stubble burning in the state, appealing to farmers to support this noble cause.

Mann, who held a meeting with representatives of farmer unions from across Punjab, said the state government is making available 1.22 lakh stubble management machines and an app has been developed by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to facilitate them in using these machines.

“It is the need of the hour for protecting the environment of the state,” the CM said on being asked about the unions’ demand for incentive of ₹6,000 per acre to farmers for the management of paddy stubble.

Mann said the farmers do not want to burn crop residue because before going anywhere, the smoke from it affects the lungs of their own children. “I have called a meeting of officials to discuss these issues,” he said after meeting the farmer leaders in two groups.

After the meeting, Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said they told the CM there should be no punitive action against farmers and the government should pay them ₹6,000 per acre for stubble management.

Another set of farmer leaders sought ₹5,000 per acre or ₹200 per quintal.

“We conveyed to the CM that farm fires cannot stop completely as the small and marginal farmers have scanty means to manage the stubble,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakounda).

On debt

The farm bodies also demanded scrapping of section 63 of the cooperative law which deals with kurki of agricultural land in case the owner farmer defaults in paying back the loan and section 67 which has provisions for sending the defaulter to jail for 40 days.

“As debt on farmers has crossed ₹110 lakh crores, the state government should push for a central package,” Jagmohan added. Another demand from the state government was regarding support to diversification in case it wants to take out farmers from the wheat paddy cycle.

On procurement

During the meeting, Mann reiterated the commitment of his government to procure every single grain of the farmers in the grain markets. “A viable mechanism has been evolved to ensure on the spot payment to farmers in their bank accounts,” he said, adding, “Smooth and hassle-free procurement of grains is being ensured in the market so that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience.”

The CM also announced that during the ongoing procurement season, tractors of farmers will be allowed for loading/ transportation of grains.

He further said that the disbursement of financial assistance to encourage the farmers for direct sowing of paddy has also started and payment has been transferred into the bank accounts of 17,000 farmers. The payment of remaining farmers will also be cleared within a week, he added.

Lumpy skin disease

Mann also assured the farmers that the state government will send a detail list of cattle wealth that has fallen prey to lumpy skin disease to the central government and flag the issue of compensating the farmers.

Farm agitation

On their demand for assistance to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, he said that kin of 326 farmers, out of total 624 who had lost their lives in agitation, have been given government jobs and remaining ones will be given soon. On sugarcane issue, it was decided that crushing season will start from November 5 in sugar mills prior to which meeting will be held on October 11 for reviewing the preparations.

