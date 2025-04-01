Menu Explore
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured justice will be delivered: Colonel’s family

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Colonel Bath's wife Jasvinder Kaur, while addressing mediapersons after meeting Mann here said the CM has assured that he will be holding a meeting with officials in this regard and "action will be taken."

The family of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath on Monday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has assured them that justice will be delivered in the case of assault on the army officer.

Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath (PTI)
Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath (PTI)

Colonel Bath’s wife Jasvinder Kaur, while addressing mediapersons after meeting Mann here said the CM has assured that he will be holding a meeting with officials in this regard and “action will be taken.”

“The chief minister met us for about an hour and said that what happened was wrong. He said you are Punjab’s daughter, the nation’s daughter, and that such an incident should not happen to anybody. The CM said he called a meeting of senior officers in this regard,” Jasvinder said, who was accompanied by members of the ex-servicemen association.

The army officer has accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute in Patiala.

Bath’s family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, arrest of the accused policemen and transfer of SSP of Patiala.

“He kept his hand on my head and said I am Punjab’s daughter. He listened to us very patiently,” she said adding, “The chief minister said in future no such incident would happen to any army personnel.”

