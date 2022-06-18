Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Calling the terror attack a shameful and cowardly act, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “swift and decisive” action to ensure the safety and security of the Sikhs residing in the gurdwara and the Afghan capital
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the attack had once again proved that terrorist do not have any religion and their sole aim is to spread terror. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Centre to take up the matter with the Afghan government to ensure the safety of Sikhs in the region on Saturday .

Calling the terror attack a shameful and cowardly act, the CM called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “swift and decisive” action to ensure the safety and security of the Sikhs residing in the gurdwara and the Afghan capital.

“Strongly condemn the attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I’m praying for everyone’s safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul,” Mann said in a tweet.

Mann said the attack had once again proved that terrorist do not have any religion and their sole aim is to spread terror. “It is unimaginable that terrorists have attacked a Gurdwara Sahib where an ardas for the well being of humanity is performed daily.”

RELATED STORIES

Reiterating that the attack on the gurdwara was a disgraceful act, which must be condemned by one and all, Mann urged the people of Punjab to pray for the well being of all the Sikhs residing in Kabul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP