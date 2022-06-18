Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Centre to take up the matter with the Afghan government to ensure the safety of Sikhs in the region on Saturday .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling the terror attack a shameful and cowardly act, the CM called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “swift and decisive” action to ensure the safety and security of the Sikhs residing in the gurdwara and the Afghan capital.

“Strongly condemn the attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I’m praying for everyone’s safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul,” Mann said in a tweet.

Mann said the attack had once again proved that terrorist do not have any religion and their sole aim is to spread terror. “It is unimaginable that terrorists have attacked a Gurdwara Sahib where an ardas for the well being of humanity is performed daily.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reiterating that the attack on the gurdwara was a disgraceful act, which must be condemned by one and all, Mann urged the people of Punjab to pray for the well being of all the Sikhs residing in Kabul.