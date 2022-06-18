Smoke billows from Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan after terror attack | Watch
Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, was on Saturday targeted by suspected Islamic State terrorists, who stormed the iconic Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. News agency ANI shared a clip of smoke billowing out of the shrine, which came under attack around 7:15am local time (8:30am IST).
According to reports, around 25 to 30 Afghan Hindu and Sikh minority community members were inside the complex for their morning prayers when the attack began. Of them, around 10-15 devotees managed to escape, while gurdwara's guard, identified as Ahmad, was killed by terrorists.
It was later reported that as many as seven to eight devotees were still trapped inside, while soldiers of the country's ruling Taliban regime cornered two terrorists. Three soldiers, too, reportedly sustained injuries.
Taking note of the terror strike, India expressed its ‘deep concern,’ with the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) saying New Delhi was keeping a close watch on the situation. Meanwhile, external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, condemned the ‘cowardly attack,’ adding that India's ‘first and foremost concern’ was for the welfare of the community.
