Smoke billows from Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan after terror attack | Watch

Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, was on Saturday targeted by suspected Islamic State terrorists, who stormed the iconic Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. News agency ANI shared a clip of smoke billowing out of the shrine, which came under attack around 7:15am local time (8:30am IST).

#WATCH | Afghanistan | Entire premises of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji, Karte Parwan, Kabul is set on fire. Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and main darbar hall of the gurdwara is feared to be part of explosion: Sources



(Video Sources: Locals) pic.twitter.com/F6eTET2Eyl — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

According to reports, around 25 to 30 Afghan Hindu and Sikh minority community members were inside the complex for their morning prayers when the attack began. Of them, around 10-15 devotees managed to escape, while gurdwara's guard, identified as Ahmad, was killed by terrorists.

Also Read | 1 killed, many trapped inside Kabul Gurdwara in Islamic State attack

It was later reported that as many as seven to eight devotees were still trapped inside, while soldiers of the country's ruling Taliban regime cornered two terrorists. Three soldiers, too, reportedly sustained injuries.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Taking note of the terror strike, India expressed its ‘deep concern,’ with the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) saying New Delhi was keeping a close watch on the situation. Meanwhile, external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, condemned the ‘cowardly attack,’ adding that India's ‘first and foremost concern’ was for the welfare of the community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON