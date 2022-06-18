Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Centre to take up the matter with the Afghan government to ensure the safety of Sikhs in the region on Saturday .
Calling the terror attack a shameful and cowardly act, the CM called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “swift and decisive” action to ensure the safety and security of the Sikhs residing in the gurdwara and the Afghan capital.
“Strongly condemn the attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I’m praying for everyone’s safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul,” Mann said in a tweet.
Mann said the attack had once again proved that terrorist do not have any religion and their sole aim is to spread terror. “It is unimaginable that terrorists have attacked a Gurdwara Sahib where an ardas for the well being of humanity is performed daily.”
Reiterating that the attack on the gurdwara was a disgraceful act, which must be condemned by one and all, Mann urged the people of Punjab to pray for the well being of all the Sikhs residing in Kabul.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for 'staring' at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
