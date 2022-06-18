'Cowardly attack’, tweets Jaishankar after ISIS storms Kabul Gurdwara

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday condemned the terror attack on Karte Parwan gurudwara in Kabul. “The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We've been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first & foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,” the minister tweeted.

A security guard was killed and several members of the Sikh community are believed to be trapped inside the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghan capital after Islamic State terrorists stormed the shrine on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the ministry of external affairs had expressed deep concern over the attack by ISIS terrorists on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.

The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all.



We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community. https://t.co/ocfuY0RBhN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 18, 2022

“We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurdwara in that city,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail