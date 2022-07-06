Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot in Chandigarh tomorrow
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, 48, will get married at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday.
“Mann saab will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Kurukshetra. It will be a private and simple ceremony,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson said.
AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the ceremony with his family.
This will be Mann’s second marriage after he had separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015. He has two children, daughter Seerat Kaur Mann, 21, and son Dilshan Mann, 17, from his first wife. They had come from the US to attend Mann’s swearing-in ceremony in March this year.
Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter to congratulate the chief minister. “Wishing my chief minister @bhagwantmann ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both lifetime of love, respect and companionship,” he tweeted.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to the CM @BhagwantMann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead.”
Landslide near Pratapgad fort after heavy downpour; no casualty
Following heavy rains that continued for the third consecutive day in parts of western Maharashtra, a landslide occurred on a road leading to the Pratapgad fort in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday. Public Works Department's executive engineer, Sanjay Sonawane, said, the incident took place in the wee hours on the main road (no.17) which leads to Pratapgad, located about 140 km from Pune and over 200 km from Mumbai.
Mumbai rains: NDRF personnel arrive in Palghar amid heavy downpour
In order to ensure safety of people, a team of National Disaster Response Force personnel from Pune arrived in Palghar on Wednesday. The team comprises of 20 jawans, two officers, with four 30 HP Over Board Motor(OBM) and four Inflattable Rubber Boat along with a dog squad, said Inspector Arakhita Jena,NDRF, who is leading the operations.
Ayodhya priest requests Amit Shah to take action against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker
A priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to take stern action against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for releasing an objectionable poster of her documentary 'Kaali'. A poster of the Canada-based director's film showing Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ flag created an uproar on social media. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde pulls up officials over biker’s pothole death
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, reprimanded officials following the death of a biker after hitting a pothole at Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road. Shinde is conducting a meeting with all the six municipal corporations and disaster management cells across Thane district at the Thane Collectorate. The stretch of the road is under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal limits while it is maintained by state Public Works Department.
