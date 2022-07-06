Punjab cabinet rejig: Chetan Singh gets health portfolio, urban development goes to Aman Arora
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his five new cabinet ministers and rejigged some others, giving health to first-time legislator Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
The portfolios were announced by the CM through a tweet a day after he expanded his three-month-old ministry, allotting important departments to the new ministers. Aman Arora, a two-time MLA from Sunam, has been given charge of information and public relations, housing and urban development and new and renewable energy resources.
Jauramajra, who represents Samana, is the new health and family welfare, medical education and research and elections minister. A first-time legislator, Jauramajra, who has studied up to Class 12, comes in place of Dr Vijay Singla who was sacked from the ministry by Mann in May over corruption allegations.
Before the portfolios were announced, there was a buzz in official circles that another first-timer Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, a renowned radiologist, may be the new health minister. The Amritsar South MLA has, however, been made the local government, parliamentary affairs, conservation of land and water and administrative reforms minister. Anmol Gagan Maan, who represents Kharar seat, has got tourism and culture affairs, labour, investment promotion and removal of grievance. Fauja Singh Sarari, a retired police inspector who won from Guru Har Sahai seat, has been allocated horticulture, food processing, freedom fighters and defence services welfare departments.
Harjot Bains top gainer
Among the ministers whose portfolios have been rejigged are Harpal Singh Cheema from whom the cooperation department has been taken away. Cheema, who is number two in the pecking order, will hold the charge of finance, excise and taxation, planning and programme implementation. The cooperation department has gone to the chief minister.
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is no longer the minister in-charge of school education which he was holding along with higher education. The school education department has gone to Harjot Singh Bains. Hayer has retained higher education and sports and youth affairs, besides which he also been allotted governance reforms, printing and stationery departments and science technology and environment portfolios.
AAP circles have been abuzz with talk of a change in the school education department that has seen a series of protests by different sections of teachers and other employees, besides jobseekers. Along with school education, Bains, the youngest member of the Mann cabinet, is now also in-charge of water resources. Though he lost legal and legislative affairs and tourism and cultural affairs, the first-time minister will continue to handle mines and geology and jails departments.
Agriculture and farmers’ welfare has gone to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal who continues to retain rural development and NRI affairs. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development department, which were with Dhaliwal, have been given to Laljit Singh Bhullar. The latter will remain the transport minister, but has lost the charge of hospitality department.
Bram Shanker Jimpa has retained revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, but water resources has been taken from him. There is no change in the portfolios allotted to Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Lal Chand Kataruchak. After the AAP swept to power with 92 of the 117 seats in the Punjab assembly, Mann constituted his cabinet with 10 cabinet ministers, eight of them first-timers, but later dropped one of them. The expansion has taken the strength of the state cabinet, including the CM, to 15.
Dalai Lama should get Bharat Ratna : Shanta Kumar
A day before the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday, veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar on Tuesday reiterated Kumar's demand to confer the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. “The Dalai Lama has received many awards including the Nobel Peace Prize, the government of India should also honour him with the the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna,” said the two-term former Himachal Pradesh chief minister.
U.P. plantation drive: State meets target, plants more than 25 crore saplings
Uttar Pradesh planted over 25 crore saplings across 75 districts on Tuesday, as part of its mega campaign to plant 35 crore saplings by August 15. The chief minister planted a sapling in Chitrakoot while governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state for forests and climate change KP Malik planted a sapling in Kukrail, in Lucknow. Chief secretary DS Mishra planted a sapling at Eco Garden in Lucknow.
Haryana Police bust arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, 2 held
The Haryana Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan's Kathaul village and arrested two persons, including the key supplier of illegal arms. A police spokesperson said that the key arms supplier was identified as Bilaal, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The police team recovered three country-made pistols and a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons from his factory.
Karnal jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances
Three days after the deceased, Rajat Kumar of Kheri Man Singh village was arrested in a scuffle case, a 24-year-old inmate of Karnal district jail died under mysterious circumstances. As per information, the deceased, Rajat Kumar of Kheri Man Singh village, was arrested by the Karnal police for his alleged involvement in a scuffle case. Jail officials said that his health started deteriorating on Monday evening and he was taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Transfer of U.P. doctors: Applications pour in for rectification of anomalies in orders
Over 100 doctors have filed applications for rectification in their transfer orders issued recently by the health department. The anomalies cited include transfer with two years left for retirement, transfer in violation of couple posting and transfer within one year of previous transfer. The district women's hospital in Bulandshahr had two regular gynaecologists and one of them was transferred to Rampur and two others are on long medical leave.
