Punjab CM Channi chairs panel meet on power issues

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday held a meeting with the committee constituted to look into the contentious power purchase agreements (PPAs) and other issues related to the sector.

The meeting was attended by local government minister Brahm Mohindra and education minister Pargat Singh besides chief secretary Anirudh Tewari and senior officers of the power department, said sources. However, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal could not join them.

A subcommittee has been formed to examine the power pacts in order to find a way to cancel or renegotiate them. The cancellation of PPAs is a part of the 18-point agenda set by the Congress leadership for the state government for implementation before the assembly elections. The government is also exploring the possibility of reduction in power rates in the state.

Govt to conduct survey of blind persons: Channi

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Sunday that his government would soon conduct a survey of blind persons across the state and provide best treatment to those who have any chance of regaining their eyesight.

The CM stated this during a meeting with a three-member delegation of the blind. A delegation of the blind led by Balwinder Singh Chahal called on the CM and apprised him of several blind persons, who can regain their eyesight in case they get proper treatment. On this, the chief minister said that after the survey, the treatment from best health institutions would be given to the needy and poor, according to an official release.

He assured the delegation that all their demands, including increase in pension, would be considered sympathetically and a positive solution would be worked out at the earliest.

‘Enhance financial aid to deceased farmers kin to ₹50 lakh’

Congress leader and former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Sunday urged chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to enhance the financial assistance from ₹5 lakh that was announced by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to ₹50 lakh for the families of Punjab farmers who died during the ongoing protest against the three farm bills.

“This move will bring the entitlement of the farmers on par with the compensation you’ve extended to the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers who lost their lives during the protest,” he said in a statement.

The former minister also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks with the agitating farmers and withdraw farm bills so that the farmers can return to their homes before the onset of winter. “With the festive season approaching, it will be fair to give a chance to the agitating farmers to celebrate the festivals with their families and not on the road,” he said in a statement.