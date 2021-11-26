Punjab CM Channi had approached me to bail out his ‘tainted’ brother: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had no right to talk about morality as he himself indulged in activities unbecoming of a political leader.

Talking to mediapersons after addressing public meetings in support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Sushil Kumar “Pinky” Sharma, Sukhbir president claimed that Channi had approached him during the SAD-BJP government’s tenure to extricate his “tainted” brother’s name from the Ludhiana city scam case and for this he extended support to their party in the assembly elections.

Two days ago, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also accused Channi of capitulating before the Badals to save his brother.

Amarinder had made the remarks while hitting back at Channi over his frequent accusations that that he (Capt) had “connived with the Badals” and harmed Punjab’s interests.

“It is a classic case of pot calling the kettle black”, Amarinder had remarked, adding, “It is not me, but Mr Channi, who had pledged his support and conscience to Badals to save his brother”. “Although I did not want to join issue with him (Channi), his frequent false accusations have forced me to reveal his capitulations before Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2007 to save his brother who was an accused along with me in the Ludhiana City Centre case,” Captain had said.

