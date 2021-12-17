Punjab CM Channi reaches out to Christian community, makes slew of announcements

In an attempt to reach out to Christians in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday made a slew of announcements for the community, including setting up of a chair at the university-level for the study of Bible.

In his address during a state-level function at Gurdaspur to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the CM while extending greetings said that the community would be given due representation in state government boards.

Speaking on the problems raised by community representatives, Channi said the issue of graveyards would be resolved in the districts where they have a sizeable presence. A community hall each will be constructed in all districts to enable the community to hold functions there, he added.

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa also extended greetings to the community members on the occasion.

Punjab Christian Welfare Board chairperson Salamat Masih expressed gratitude to the state government for choosing Gurdaspur as the venue for holding the state-level function.

BOX:

Low turnout at event venue

embarrasses CM, ministers

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his cabinet colleagues were left embarrassed when he reached at an empty pandal at the venue of the state-level function.

Channi, accompanied by deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and minister Aruna Choudhary, came from Chandigarh in a chopper around 11.30am. The CM instead decided to pay a surprise visit to the local civil hospital first.

The Christian community leaders responsible for ensuring gathering at the venue went into a tizzy. The CM reached the venue around 1pm when it had a reasonable gathering but many chairs were still empty.

On this, Channi did not go to the dais and straightaway started addressing the gathering.

He admitted there was a low turnout and that he “arrived there too early”.