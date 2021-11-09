Punjab CM Channi urges Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Prakash Purab

Ahead of Prakash Purab, birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, this month, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan was suspended in March 2020 owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The fresh appeal follows the chief minister's letters to Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah last month, requesting them to allow pilgrims to visit the gurdwara dedicated to Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan.

“Urging again, I appeal PM @narendramodi to reopen the #KartarpurCorridor before the auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji this month. Had written letters to both PM, HM @AmitShah last month to allow pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan,” the Punjab chief minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur to offer prayers.

November 9 marks the second anniversary of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, which connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India. The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, to provide Indian pilgrims visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the last resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

On March 16, 2020, both India and Pakistan temporarily suspended the day-long pilgrimage in wake of Covid-19 pandemic and also suspended the registration for the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage. However, on October 2, 2020, the Pakistan government announced to unilaterally open the Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage but India did not reciprocate the gesture.

India and Pakistan signed the Kartarpur corridor agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019. Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round-the-year visa-free travel through the Kartarpur corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Prakash Purab (Gurpurab) will be observed on November 19 this year.

(With agency inputs)