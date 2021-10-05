Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, cabinet colleagues meet governor over Lakhimpur Kheri deaths, submit memorandum

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with his cabinet colleagues on Monday met governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister urging him to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure justice to the families of Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In the memorandum, the CM also sought repeal of the three agriculture laws, which according to him is a reason behind deep resentment among farmers.

Those accompanying the CM were his deputy OP Soni and ministers Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli,.

Channi said he was forced to bring the matter to PM Narendra Modi’s notice as the violent incident at Lakhimpur Kheri has shaken the conscience of everyone.

“It is all the more painful that our ‘annadatas’ (food providers) lost lives in this unfortunate incident while protesting peacefully against the farm laws,” he added. Seeking the PM’s intervention, Channi said the faces of real culprits behind this barbarous act should be exposed, howsoever influential or connected they might be.

“The common people and farmers are feeling alienated from the present system, which has gradually crumbled due to erosion of democratic values and ethics. It is high time that people’s confidence and trust in the democratic set-up is restored,” the memorandum read.

Farm organisations from across the country have been agitating amid the trying circumstances, an unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and harsh weather conditions for almost a year at the borders of Delhi, he added.

“Several farmers have lost lives during the stir in the crusade against the three laws, which posed a threat to their livelihoods,” Channi said.