Crop loss due to rains: Punjab CM Mann announces relief to farmers before Baisakhi

Chandigarh

To ensure compensation for crop loss to farmer before Baisakhi (April 14), chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked MLAs and officials to enhance their field visits for expediting the process of girdawari (revenue survey).

Untimely rains, hailstorm and high-velocity winds have damaged wheat and other crops in many areas of Punjab. The state government has announced a 25% hike in compensation for crop loss due to the vagaries of weather.

In a statement, the CM asked all MLAs to meet the affected farmers. “The MLAs should meet the farmers and listen to their grievances. Likewise, officials should make sure that the special girdawari is completed soon so that we can disburse compensation before Baisakhi,” Mann said.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who lost their crops due to rain and hailstorm, Mann said his government is with the food growers in this hour of crisis. He said the loss of every single penny will be compensated.

The CM said he is personally monitoring the entire drive to ensure that the affected farmers are compensated in the most transparent and expeditious manner.

There will be zero tolerance towards any laxity or lapse found at any level in the government machinery during the girdawari, Mann said.

Before girdawari, public announcements are being made to ensure that people are aware of it, he said, adding that the 25% hike in compensation has been announced to provide a healing touch to the farmers.

He said his government has also announced a moratorium on the repayment of loans taken by farmers from primary agricultural cooperative societies.