Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment
chandigarh news

Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment

The CM, who was in Seechewal to participate in a function to mark the 34th death anniversary of Avtar Singh, a religious leader and social reformer, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating environment in the state
Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state.
Published on May 28, 2022 01:11 AM IST
HT Correspondent

He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same.

Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.

“This cannot be done by the government alone. People’s participation is a must,” he said, adding a vigorous mass awareness campaign is needed to sensitise them.

Almost all blocks in the state are in the dark zone as far as the groundwater table is concerned, the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, Mann said high-powered motors that are used to extract oil are being used in the state to pump out groundwater.

“This reckless trend needs to be checked immediately so that our future generations do not have to struggle for water,” he said.

Mann further said that on its part, the state government was trying to ensure optimum utilisation of surface water to reduce pressure on groundwater.

He said his government has incentivised paddy sowing through direct sowing of rice (DSR) technique to save water.

The state government has set a minimum support price on moong (green gram) so that farmers can come out of the wheat-paddy cycle and save water through crop diversification, the chief minister added.

