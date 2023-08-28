Punjab CM gives cheques for 1 cr each to kin of armymen killed in Ladakh mishap

Fatehgarh Sahib/Faridkot: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday handed over cheques for ₹1 crore each as financial assistance to family members of two armymen killed in a road accident in Ladakh Leh on August 19. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday handed over cheques for ₹ 1 crore each as financial assistance to family members of two armymen killed in a road accident in Ladakh Leh on August 19.

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and eight soldiers died when an army truck that was part of a five-vehicle convoy veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Kiari in Ladakh.

After visiting the houses of these armymen --- naib subedar Ramesh Lal (41) of Sarsiri village in Faridkot and gunner Taran Deep Singh (23) from Bassi Pathana --- the CM said that it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed families in particular.

At the antim ardas of Taran deep Singh at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib, the CM announced job for his sister after due verification of certificates and construct a stadium equipped with synthetic track and other ultramodern facilities after the name of the armyman.

At Sarsiri village in Faridkot, the CM announced a job for the wife of Ramesh Lal and said a stadium will be constructed in his name at the village.