Punjab CM hikes sugarcane price by 11 a quintal to 391

ByPress Trust of India
Dec 01, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Bhagwant Mann says new rate is highest in country; announcement comes week after farmers blocked national highway in Jalandhar, demanding hike from ₹380 to ₹450 a quintal

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a hike of 11 per quintal in sugarcane price, saying the new rate of 391 a quintal is the highest in the country.

Supporters of farmer organisations holding a sit-in protest over sugarcane prices on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in Jalandhar last week. (ANI Photo)

The announcement came days after the chief minister assured farmers of “good news” in the coming days.

“With an increase of 11, the new rate will be 391 per quintal, which will be the highest in the country,” Mann said in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier, farmers held protests demanding an increase in sugarcane price from 380 per quintal to 450 per quintal.

Last Friday, farmers held a demonstration on the national highway in Jalandhar but decided to end their stir after Mann’s assurance.

“As far as increasing the rate of sugarcane goes, Punjab has always been ahead,” Mann had said.

Protesters under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha had blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of the Jalandhar-Delhi national highway near Dhanowali village.

The strike ended on the fourth day after a meeting between farmer leaders and the chief minister.

Neighbouring Haryana had last month announced a hike of 14 in the sugarcane price to 386 a quintal.

