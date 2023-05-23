Bhagwant Mann flags off fleet of 98 emergency response vehicles

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday flagged off 98 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) to extend necessary emergency services to the distressed person in a time-bound manner.

Mann said the live location of the emergency response vehicles will be available at Dial 112 Control Room. (ANI File Photo)

The ERVs equipped with Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs) and Global Positioning System (GPS), will be the first responders to a crime scene and will be deployed under police stations in all 28 police districts in the state. Mann termed the launch of ERVs as yet another step towards modernising and updating the policing to facilitate the people.

The CM said that contrary to the earlier system of noting down the complaints of distress persons manually and then acting on it in a time span of 20-25 minutes, these ERVs will help the complainant promptly by on-the-spot action.

“These ERVs will be connected to the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) - a centralised call receiving centre of Dial 112 and District Co-ordination Centre (DCC) with the help of MDTs,” he said.

Mann said the live location of these Emergency Response Vehicles will be available at Dial 112 Control Room (PSAP) and District Coordinator Centre with the help of Mobile Data Terminal devices.

“Punjab will be soon joining hands with Google to update the state police on modern lines. A comprehensive blueprint has been already prepared in this regard and the formal agreement will be signed soon,” he added. The CM was accompanied by his additional chief secretary A Venuprasad, ACS (home) Anurag Verma, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav among others.