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Punjab CM launches cash transfer scheme for women

With eye on 2027 assembly polls, Bhagwant Mann kicks off Mawan Dheeyan Satkar scheme on Ambedkar birth anniversary. Beneficiaries above 18 will get ₹1,000 a month, while those from SC community will receive ₹1,500 monthly.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:57 pm IST
By Navrajdeep Singh
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Adampur (Jalandhar): Chief minister Bhagwant Mann launched the registration process for the much-anticipated Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana at Adampur during a state-level function marking the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Tuesday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Manish Sisodia at the launch of the scheme during the state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering largely comprising women, Mann announced that the first phase of registration has launched in nine assembly segments: Adampur, Dirba, Sunam, Moga, Malout, Patiala Rural, Kotkapura, Batala, and Anandpur Sahib. Under the scheme, beneficiaries above the age of 18 will receive 1,000 a month, while those from the Scheduled Caste community will receive 1,500 monthly.

Mann said that by initiating this process, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government has fulfilled its major promise to empower women across the state through direct financial assistance. He said that 26,000 registration centres have been set up across Punjab and that the statewide process will commence soon. Reassuring people about the scheme’s sustainability, he said a dedicated budget has been earmarked and ample funds are available for implementation. He dismissed opposition criticism, arguing that critics failed to understand how significant these payments are for women from impoverished backgrounds. Mann framed the initiative as a way of returning the public’s money to them through improved health, education, and civic amenities.

However, the government has excluded several categories from the benefit, including regular or retired employees of the Punjab, central, or other state governments, as well as those from public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, and cooperative institutions. Additionally, individuals who paid income tax of 1 or more in the last financial year, and serving or former ministers, MPs, and MLAs, are ineligible. To ensure smooth statewide implementation, the Punjab government has already constituted a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary to oversee the framework and operational decisions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM launches cash transfer scheme for women
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