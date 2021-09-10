Punjab CM lays foundation stone of facility to train youth for selection in armed forces in Tarn Taran

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday digitally laid the foundation stone of permanent camp of C-PYTE at Asal Uttar in Tarn Taran district to provide training to the youth of the state for selection in military and paramilitary forces and to commemorate the bravery of company quarter master Havaldar Abdul Hamid.

He also inaugurated the 7th state-level Mega Rozgar Mela with a target to fill 2.5 lakh vacancies across Punjab and launched free online coaching for government recruitment exams, apart from rolling out the ‘Mera Kaam Mera Maan’ scheme to provide employment assistance allowance of ₹2,500 per month to workers and wards of workers registered under Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board, according to an official release.

Amarinder said Sardar Bahadur Amin Chand Soni Armed Forces Preparatory Institute was being established at Bajwara, Hoshiarpur, at a cost of ₹26.96 crore for preparing youth of Punjab to compete and qualify in CDSE/AFCAT.

The CM said that during the first wave of Covid-19, the department of employment generation, skill development and training had organised the 6th state-level Mega Rozgar Mela and Mega Self-Employment Mela through virtual/physical means in all districts, facilitating 2.09 lakh candidates.

“September 9 marks the 56-year anniversary of Battle of Asal Uttar, one of the largest tank battles fought during Indo-Pak War of 1965 which resulted in victory due to fierce battle put up by Indian Army,” he reminisced.

He said the battle also witnessed the personal bravery of Havaldar Abdul Hamid, 4th Grenadiers, who was honoured posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra for knocking out several enemy tanks with a recoilless gun.

Employment generation and skill development Charanjit Singh Channi said the C-PYTE centre would come up on 8.5 acres of land at a cost of ₹5 crore in the first phase.